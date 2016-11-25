TEAMS SMEARING DRESSING ROOMS WITH MUTI – GOVT

MBABANE – Government has complained against Premier League teams smearing some muti substances on the walls of the dressing rooms.



The complaint was communicated to the six teams which will be featuring in the MTN League Y’ello Sunday’s triple-header at Somhlolo National Stadium.

Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Petros Vilakati addressed the teams in the presence of MTN Brand and Sponsorship Manager Fisiwe Vilane.

“The ministry is complaining about fans standing and dancing on the stadium’s seats. It damages government’s property. They are also complaining about dressing rooms, substances are being smeared on the walls and cleaning staff is struggling to get rid of the many stains,” he said.



The public was also told that only players from the six participating clubs will be spared from paying entry fee on the day.

Meanwhile, the league also banned marshals from roaming around the tunnels.



“Marshals should not be in the tunnels and around the pitch parameters; they should stay where the fans are sitting. They are disruptive and causing issues as they now harass other teams.”



The country’s traditional big three teams; Mbabane Highlanders, Mbabane Swallows and Manzini Wanderers will feature in the triple-header. Highlanders open the day with a clash against Red Lions at noon, the match will precede the hub derby pitting Wanderers against on form neighbours Moneni Pirates at 2pm. Runaway league leaders Mbabane Swallows will face Young Buffaloes at 4pm.