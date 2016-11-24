PIRATES’ ‘FASH’ DOUBTFUL FOR WANDERERS CLASH

MBABANE – Moneni Pirates top goalscorer Mfanfikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze is highly likely to miss Sunday’s clash against Manzini Wanderers.



The striker, who has a 66 per cent scoring rate as he has found the back of the net eight times from 12 outings, sustained a groin injury during their previous match against Green Mamba where they won 2-1. He scored the winner seven minutes before the final whistle.

The former Highlanders man has been on form lately and if he misses this game, it could be a big blow for the Buccaneers. Left back and experienced defender Sibusiso Macwele is also doubtful as he is also nursing a groin injury.



When reached for comment, the team’s CEO Thami Dlamini said they were crossing their fingers that the duo recover on time.

“Fash and Macwele are both nursing groin injuries. They are, however, taking medication and we hope they will be available for selection on Sunday. This is one important game and it will be a big blow if they miss it as we value their input.

I want to thank the supporters who have been the pillar of strength throughout this season. We urge them to continue to rally behind us and we will ensure we make them happy,” said Dlamini.



Meanwhile, Manzini Wanderers are nursing hopes of having five players ready for the clash against Pirates. This was confirmed by the team’s GM, Patrick Gamedze.



“We have a number of minor injuries in Samukeliso, Machado, Frank, Njabulo and Ayanda. Our medical team is working tirelessly to get them ready for the weekend game. We shall continue to monitor their progress as we need the technical team to have less worries in assembling a strong team to guarantee us a win. Tawana returns from suspension having been nabbed by the yellow card rule,” said Gamedze.