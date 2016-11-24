SUNDOWNS SINK HAPLESS SEA BIRDS

(At Mavuso Sports Centre)



Sundowns............................ (1)3

Darren 35th, 66th, Jabulani 71st (OG)

Sea Birds............................. (0)1

Muzi 90th



MANZINI - A brace from Darren ‘Dazza’ Christie and an own goal from Jabulani Mabuza ensured that Manzini Sundowns collected the maximum points at the expense of relegation-threatened Manzini Sea Birds.



This was during a Premier League match played at Mavuso Sports Centre last night in front of around 50 football lovers who braved the chilly weather.

The victory lifts the ‘Kappa Boys’ to the fourth spot with 20 points after 13 outings while Sea Birds’ hopes of retaining their elite league status grows slimmer with each game.



It was a one-sided encounter that saw the hosts dominate both stanzas but miss an avalanche of chances. ‘Dazza’ was the culprit but he finally broke the deadlock 35 minutes into the game. He received a telling pass from Justice Figuredo and finished with a volley that gave Bafana Ngwenya no chance between the poles.



Sicelo Mkhwanazi could have doubled matters for the Musa Manyatsi-led charges but he failed to convert from a one-on-one situation.

The second stanza was a replica of the first one with Sundowns piling pressure on the visitors. They eventually doubled matters through ‘Dazza’. He tapped in a Ndumiso Shongwe cross to score his seventh goal. A Figuredo cross was mistakenly tapped in by Mabuza into his own net five minutes later.