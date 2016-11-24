SAMUKELISIWE NETS E25 000 FOR CONQUERING IMBUBE MARATHON

MBABANE – Almost two months after the historic Imbube Marathon, winners of the inaugural event are still being rewarded.



Yesterday, the main sponsors of the race, the Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF) did not only give out tracksuits and sneakers to best three Swazi athletes in all the races, but also awarded first female Swazi to finish the 42km Samkelisiwe Tfwala her E25 000 cheque.



The athlete was left out when all the winners got their cheques on the day of the competition held at Prince of Wales on October 9.

SNPF General Manager Finance Langalakhe Dlamini, accompanied by Futhi Tembe, who is Senior Manager Business Development, officiated in the awarding of the sports gear.



“The reason we do this is to encourage them in the sport so that they can continue doing well.

We have a desire to see athletics being adopted at primary school level as part of the development programme,” Dlamini said.

He said they were looking at producing athletes who could win the Comrades Marathon in the future.



“We want to build a legacy in athletics. We want to create a niche in the sport where we can say we have developed athletes who can claim a stake at international level. There is nothing as encouraging as seeing a lot of people taking to the streets in the early hours of the morning, and we want to believe that the Imbube Marathon has contributed a lot,” he said.

He then hailed the media for promoting the inaugural competition.