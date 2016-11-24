REGION V, FINA SWIMMERS FOR MPUMALANGA CHAMPIONSHIPS

KWALUSENI – Region V-bound swimmers Simanga Dlamini and Sithembiso Mamba will have to prove their readiness for the games by excelling in the Mpumalanga Championships.



The championships that will assist the team coach, Welcome Nhlabatsi, gauge the readiness of the swimmers will be held from tomorrow to Sunday in Nelspruit. The duo will be joined by the trio of Robyn Young, Simphiwe Dlamini and Mark Hoare who are preparing for the 13TH FINA World Swimming Championships to be held in Windsor, Canada early next month.



Coach Welcome Nhlabatsi said the championships in Nelspruit will be attended by swimmers who will also be competing in the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region V games in Luanda, Angola, starting from December 8th to 16th.

Nhlabatsi said the swimmers have been working hard at training.



“I have been training Simanga for the past month and Sithembiso joined us last week in full time training as he was writing his exams. I believe in the swimmers and they have an experience in such games. The championships in Nelspruit will be competitive and they are going to gauge themselves if they are ready to conquer in Angola and make the country proud,” he said.



The swimmers are currently training at the UNISWA Emporium and they will be leaving the country tomorrow for Nelspruit.The Swaziland National Swimming Association (SNSA) President Berger Nxumalo said a lot of swimmers would be travelling to the championships in Nelspruit but on individual capacity.