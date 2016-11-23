I’LL STOP ‘BIRDS’ UNBEATEN RUN – OSWIN

MBABANE – Winning is everything in any competition but MTN Premier League runaway leaders Mbabane Swallows’ 12-game unbeaten run has the power to force retired top football officials back into the game.



Just when ex-PLS Chairman and then XI Men in Flight boss and businessman Moses Motsa expressed concern about the status quo as reported yesterday by this publication, yet another former PLS boss in businessman Desmond Oswin has opened up.



“Ok...enuff is enuff (enough is enough). I can’t sit back and watch this. I am coming back to soccer. I cannot digest why only one team hasn’t lost a game. I am coming to Moneni Pirates in unofficial capacity,” Oswin said in an email he sent to the Sports D esk on Monday evening in reaction, after Swallows proved their superiority over Royal Leopard with a 2-1 win.



His statement continues: “I am the only one who can change the status quo. My return will coincide with Moneni Pirates vs. Mbabane Swallows. If I can’t beat Mbabane Swallows, then I will go back into hibernation. So look out for me at that fixture.”

Oswin’s statement was not triggered by the newspaper but he sent it as a concerned citizen who follows football – he was an administrator after all and it is an open secret that his heart is with Pirates.



However, efforts to get further comment from him proved futile as when called, he asked to be contacted today as he was in a meeting and could not respond. Pirates were also questioned about this but their CEO Thami Dlamini said nothing had reached his office yet.

“We were supposed to meet this afternoon (yesterday), perhaps it would have been reported to us there but we postponed the meeting due to an appeal hearing at the FA offices in the evening,” he said.