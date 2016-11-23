LOLO SCOOPS AUSC REGION V TOP POST

MBABANE – Swaziland has got a big recognition in one of AUSC Region V critical committees.



Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) Board Chairman Lawrence ‘Lolo’ Mthethwa has been appointed unopposed for the position of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region V Chairperson for the Finance and Marketing Committee. This happened during the elections in Swakopmund, Namibia recently.



South Africa was the mover of the motion to have Mthethwa as Chairperson and seconded by Lesotho.

SNSRC Media Officer Dumisani Ntiwane described the appointment as good for the country, especially in such a critical post in the region. The country is preparing to send a delegation of 50 to AUSC Region V Youth Games early next month. Angola will host the games in Luanda.