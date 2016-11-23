INGWENYAMA REGIONAL FINALS AT SOBHUZA MEMORIAL STADIUM



MBABANE – Sparks are set to fly at Sobhuza Memorial Stadium when finalists Rangers lock horns with Manchester United on Saturday.



Hhohho Regional Super league side Manchester United beat Lubombo based CPL 1-0 in the semi-finals played over the weekend at Mayaluka on Saturday. The Shiselweni-based team booked their ticket to the finals after sending Luyengo Foxes packing, beating them 2-1 at the same venue.

The game will kick off at 2:30pm.

The winner will take home a whopping E40 000 in this inaugural regional tournament while the runners-up will get E30 000. The third and fourth teams will each get E15 000.

Noteworthy is that all the teams that reached the quarter-finals stage have commanded themselves a place in the big Ingwenyama Cup.

This was confirmed by the tournament PRO, Nkosilenhle Masuku.



“We are happy that we are at the final stage of the tournament. The support we have been getting is really massive and we encourage football lovers to come rally behind their teams on Saturday at King Sobhuza Memorial Stadium.

We are wrapping up the regional tournament and all focus will now turn on the bigger tournament which we will update the football stakeholders when it will kick-off,” said Masuku.



The fixture

Saturday - King Sobhuza Memorial Stadium

Rangers vs Manchester 2:30pm