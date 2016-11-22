PIRATES HAND ‘ACE’ ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

MBABANE – Coach Zenzele ‘Ace’ Dlamini has won the hearts Moneni Pirates as he had signed a one-year renewable contract.



Dlamini had driven the ‘Buccaneers’ to two consecutive victories beating Mbabane Highlanders 3-1 and Green Mamba 2-1 on Wednesday and Saturday. Pirates are now sixth on the log with 18 points after a bad start in the season.



Dlamini took over as an interim coach from Mlamuli ‘Sputla’ Zwane who stepped down in September and he has since won himself the one-year contract.

His real test will come on Sunday when he faces on-form Manzini Wanderers who are from crushing Manzini Sea Birds 5-1 on Saturday.

Pirates Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thami Dlamini confirmed that after the impressing results since ‘Ace’ took over, the management couldn’t resists in negotiating with the coach to lead the team until the end of the season.



“He is not new to the team and he knew every bit of it. We are happy with the results so far and there is a still a lot of work to do as we believe we still have a room for improvement. We are confident that we can reach out full potential under ‘Ace’,” he said. Dlamini said the only player that is likely to miss the Wanderers clash is Sibusiso Macwele who is nursing an ankle injury. The former Mhlambanyatsi Rovers midfielder was out on the standard during the game against Green Mamba.



“It has never been easy to play against Manzini Wanderers. They are playing well these days. Our players are focused and they are doing all their best to win every game we play. This is the time that we come together as Moneni Pirates and support each other to reach our full potential,” he said.

Dlamini then thanked the Managing Director December Mavimbela, the management committee, technical bench and the supporters for always being there for the club.