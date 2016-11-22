E10 000 FOR 3-DAY SQUASH TOURNAMENT

MBABANE – Squash players will sweat it out in the courts for three days during the Squash Dups Direct Insurance tournament.



The tournament that comprises seven male teams and one ladies team will start on Friday with the finals on Sunday at the Manzini Club. The E10 000-sponsored tournament by Dups Direct Insurance was launched yesterday at Dups Mall, Manzini.



Squash is a racket sport played in an enclosed room, known as a court, by either two or four people. It is similar to tennis and an older sport known simply as ‘rackets,’ but has its own unique set of rules and equipment. The game is typically played with a hollow rubber ball and players take turns hitting it off of any of the ‘playable’ walls in the room.



Swaziland Squash Association (SSA) member Mduduzi Masilela said the annual tournament started in 2010 and it has been growing in the past years.



“It is unfortunate that most teams would have loved to be part of the tournament but they were left out. We are hoping that in the future, we will have a lot of teams competing as we believe that the sport is growing and more people are showing interest,” he said.



The draw was conducted yesterday during the launch. Manzini A will play against Mbabane B while Ezulwini teams will face each other in the derby. Luyengo UNISWA, who combined with Pigg’s Peak, was drawn against Mbabane A while Manzini B for a bye and they will join in the semi-finals.



“The male’s category will play a knockout tournament while the ladies team will play a round robin. The males will only play the first round then semi-finals and finals. Games will start on Friday afternoon at 5:30pm while on Saturday and Sunday we will be staring at 8am,” he said.