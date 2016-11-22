NATIONAL SPORTS AWARDS LAUNCH FRIDAY – SNSRC

MBABANE – In what will come as sweet melody to the ears of local sportsmen and sportswomen, the National Sports Awards will be launched on Friday.



Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Darius Dlomo announced yesterday that the launch of the National Awards will be held at the Royal Villas on Friday.

“This is strictly a black tie event and we expect the associations and other stakeholders that have been invited for the event to ensure that they keep time because we will start at 6pm sharp and we will be sticking to the programme.



“Unfortunately, I cannot reveal much now with regard to the awards and the different categories pending the launch on Friday. Everything will be made public during the launch,” said the CEO.



Noteworthy is that it has been over five years since the SNSRC hosted the prestigious awards and Friday’s event is likely to be met with joy by the over 30 sports associations, which are affiliated to the SNSRC.



“As I said, there is nothing much to say now save to confirm that we will be launching the National Awards on Friday and everything else will be revealed during the function. However, I must say that we have a great surprise in store for the sporting fraternity,” Dlomo said.