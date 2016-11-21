AMALANDA SPOIL MATSAPHA UTD CROWNING





Matsapha.................................... (1)2

Neguyani 9th, Zungu 61st

Amalanda.................................. (0) 3

Mxolisi 54th, Sandile 77th, Ndoye 90th



LOBAMBA – Amalanda FC scored deep into stoppage time to clinch victory that somehow spoilt high flying Matsapha United’s crowning as National First Division first round kings.



Trusted servant Lwazi ‘Shumi’ Mamba was cynically brought down inside the box by second half substitute Futhi Gama.

Referee Thulani Sibandze who has just got a FIFA badge pointed to the spot, for striker Kwenzokuhle ‘Ndoye’ Khumalo to beat Khanyakwezwe Maseko. The goal felt like a stab in the heart for the vociferous Matsapha United supporters who are creating a carnival atmosphere off the pitch. It did nothing to deny them the first round incentive, but it did two terrible things.



Firstly, it cut their lead at the top to second placed Malanti Chiefs from six points to a mere three points. It also ended their 10 game unbeaten run. They will no longer be the invincible, after winning nine and draw one in 10 games.



Twice the Shiselweni side came from a goal down to draw level, before sealing the late winner.

Matsapha scored first as early as nine minutes when John Neguyani finished off at 16 yards after receiving a pass from DRC midfielder Mike Demo. They took the lead to the break, but nine minutes from the recess, the troublesome Mxolisi Dladla scored after being nicely set by ‘Ndoye’ inside the box.



They had taken control of the game, and they had two clear cut chances thereafter which could have sealed the game, but missed them all. Ndoye with the goalkeeper to beat chipped the ball over the crossbar, and Mxolisi also fluffed a glorious chance with the keeper to beat.

They paid for the missed opportunities as Vusimuzi Zungu scored against the run of play.