TIBONISILE RESTORES PARITY FOR SITSEBE

Sitsebe....................................... (1)2

Sikholiwe 40th, Tibonisile 80th

Lesotho..................................... (2)2

Kholu 18th, 30th



MBABANE – Tibonisile Dlamini proved why she was worth the starting 11 when she scored a late cracker to restore parity for Sitsebe Samhlekazi.



This was during their second friendly game against Lesotho women’s national team at Prince of Wales Sports Ground yesterday where they played to a 2-all draw.



On Saturday, they played to a 1-all stalemate at Somhlolo National Stadium.

The visitors opened the scorers’ chart 18 minutes into the game through the impressive Kholu Lebakeng.

She took defenders on a solo run before unleashing a cracker to give her team an early lead.



Lebakeng completed her brace after being set up by Boitumelo Rabale and she beat Nandipha Mkhwanazi between the poles 12 minutes later.

However, the Mduduzi Nxumalo-led charges pulled one back through the boot of Sikholiwe Magagula.



benefitted



She benefitted from a goalmouth scramble after the opposition failed to deal with a high flying corner kick, 40 minutes into the first stanza.

In the second half, the hosts piled pressure but the Monaheng Montso-led charges were cautious in the backline.

It was not until 10 minutes from time that substitute Tibonisile restored parity for the local side.

She unleashed a humdinger just inches away from the danger zone to beat Mosilinga Lefaphane between the poles.