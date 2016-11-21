SRIC PLEDGES E25 000 FOR NHLA. GOLF COURSE FACELIFT

EZULWINI – The Swaziland Royal Insurance Corporation (SRIC) has made a E25 000 worth pledge to the Nhlangano Sun Golf Course for its refurbishment.



SRIC General Manager Zama Ngcobo said the pledge was to try and assist government in making sure that the Nhlangano golf course is revived as the Shiselweni region was left behind in terms of golf infrastructure.



“We request other stakeholders to also pledge in the rehabilitation of the golf course because we would like to see it operating in good standard. In the past, we have made a request to the government through the Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs to rehabilitate the golf course,” he said.



Ngcobo was addressing golfers during the prize presentation and dinner of the SRIC Business League at Gigi’s Restaurant on Wednesday evening. Previc golf team were the winners of the E120 000-sponsored league by SRIC.



Meanwhile, SRIC started sponsoring the Golf Business League three years ago and they had already spent over E300 000. They first splashed E85 000 in 2014 and in the following year they forked out E100 000. In 2016, they increased the package to E120 000.



Ngcobo said they were committing to continuing with the sponsorship but the package would be announced on a later date.

“Engaging in sports in general and physical activities plays a significant role in promoting health and wellness. We were pleased with the golf family for the donation they made to the Swaziland Breast and Cervical Cancer Network. This encourages us to continue partnering with them,” he said.