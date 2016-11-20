WANDERERS PUMMEL MANZINI SEA BIRDS

(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Wanderers............................ (2)5

Taribo 5th, 15th, Shana 48th, Ali 52nd, 67th

Sea Birds............................... (0)1

Gcinizwi 83rd



LOBAMBA – Manzini Wanderers ran riot, pushing Manzini Sea Birds deep into the relegation jaws with a 5-1 bashing at Somhlolo National Stadium.



The hub giants were clinical in front of goals, taking the lead after just five minutes as Mfanafuthi ‘Taribo’ Bhembe headed home from a Frank Makarati cross. ‘Taribo’ was back in the quarter hour mark to complete his brace and double the hosts advantage with another header on the far post, this time from a perfectly lofted Aladeon Kola ball on the left.



Sea Birds, as they have done all season long, gave a good account of themselves but were unable to rattle the back of the net. Muzi Tsabedze was close to reducing the deficit in the 37th minute but shaved the crossbar after breaking free on the left.

Like they started the first stanza, Wanderers were quick to add another goal three minutes after resumption.

This time it was Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya who nodded home from close range. The maroon and white outfit were four goals up in the 52nd minute as Ali Matse expertly curled a free kick 20 yards out. Sea Birds were down and white seven minutes after the hour mark as Ali added the fifth, completing a brace of his own, blasting from inside the big box to beat Bafana Ngwenya hands down.

Wanderers coach Clement ‘King Clay’ Mdluli gave the reserve goalkeeper his first Wanderers official appearance since joining from Tinyosi later on, replacing Mbongeni Motsa, only to receive a rude welcome as he was beaten by Gcinizwi Dlamini’s shot from 20 yards out as Sea Birds recorded their consolation goal.



The result spells doom for basement Sea Birds, who are dilly-dallying with the relegation chop, having registered just one win from 12 games thus far while Wanderers pushed to third spot.