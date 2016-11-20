‘FASH-IONABLE’ WIN FOR MONENI PIRATES



Sihle 13th, Fash 83rd

Banele 2nd



MANZINI – After netting a brace midweek, striker Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze scored the winner for Moneni Pirates yesterday against Green Mamba.

This was during their fast-paced and entertaining MTN Premier League second round clash at Mavuso Sports Centre.



The veteran hit man inspired his team to an emphatic 4-1 win over his former side Mbabane Highlanders on Wednesday night before yesterday’s winner.

He is now on eight goals and in the race for the top scorer award.



The home side, Pirates, were first to concede in the 5th minute as they were caught napping when winger Muhle Shiba delivered a cross from the corner spot.

Striker Banele Dlamini rose from behind the defence unmarked to nod home the opener.



In the 9th, Green Mamba got an indirect free kick at the edge of the six yard box but wasted it for a fruitless corner.

As Pirates hit their gear, their first real move forced a save from Japter Merese, who had no problem stopping a miscued Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze in the 11th.

However, the Sea Robbers, who had the backing of their well clad fans, were not to denied two minutes later.

It was once again another brilliant passing move that saw winger Sihle Ndaba combine well with Xolani Ngwenya before the former scored from close range.



Control



It was a fast flowing game that Pirates took control of until the break.

At the start of the second half it was nearly 2-1 in favour of Green Mamba but scorer of the first goal Banele saw his effort roll inches wide of the target.

Pirates responded quickly but ‘Fash’ saw his effort well blocked back into play by the keeper in the 55th before Sihle Ndaba had his low effort parried into Bongani Ndzimandze’s path but his goal-bound shot was acrobatically punched out by Japter before Fanelo Mamba put it wide.



Pirates keeper Thabiso Mkhize was forced out of his goal to deny Muhle Shiba one-on-one in a quick counter-attack but the pressure was on Green Mamba.