RAMPAGING MATSAPHA TO RECEIVE E50 000 CHEQUE

MBABANE – Ten games and no defeat, Matsapha United’s way to football’s topflight looks clear with each passing week.



Matsapha have been a revelation in the MTN League First Division, winning nine of the 10 games and scoring a whopping 26 goals in the process.

Their only draw was in their first game of the season, against former elite league side and promotion hopefuls Malanti Chiefs.



Today they welcome mid-table Amalanda knowing they are already guaranteed the E50 000 incentive for being top of the standings halfway through the campaign. Such is the good crop of players in this squad that they bulldoze every opponent.

Parading the likes of Sabelo ‘Sawa’ Gamedze, Menzi Mamba, Sifiso Maseko and Jimoh Moses to mention a few, it is going to be a mammoth task for the Shiselweni-based side as they aim at inflicting the first defeat on Matsapha.