MKHULISI SORRY FOR RECENT BAD PUBLICITY

MBABANE – A week after getting a E10 000 suspended fine, Tambuti goalkeeper Thokozani Mkhulisi has offered his apologies to the public.



Through his Facebook account, Mkhulisi admitted that the bad publicity that came with his alleged assault of assistant referee Phinda Ndzimandze and its effects on young people who look up to him was ill of him.

The former Sihlangu man maintained during his hearing with the Football Association (FA) Disciplinary Committee that he never assaulted Ndzimandze but was rather provoked by the latter.



“Let me take this opportunity and say sorry with the recent bad reports about me in the newspapers. I know I’m a role model to many upcoming football stars and what was written creates a bad picture to the kids and my image to the football fraternity. The allegations by the referees were not true but the damage has been done and I’m sorry for everything,” Mkhulisi wrote.



The FA Disciplinary Committee (DC) fined the former Mbabane Swallows and Manzini Sundowns E10 000 for the offence, which was then wholly suspended. However, his team Tambuti paid the minimum fine of E10 000 for the offence as enshrined in Article 7.1 (b) of the MTN League rules and regulations.



Mkhulisi had been charged for an incident that happened two weeks ago in a 1-3 drubbing at the hands of Manzini Wanderers at the Mavuso Sports Centre. Mkhulisi, through team’s representative at the case, Maqhawe Sithole argued that the shot stopper never assaulted a referee as alleged.