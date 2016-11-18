MAN THROWN OUT OF MOVING BUS

MANZINI – Paramedics attending to a man who was thrown out of a moving bus, allegedly by the conductors, near Dups Complex yesterday.

MANZINI – A man is lucky to be alive after he was thrown out of a moving bus allegedly by the conductors, over his pay for bringing in customers while the vehicle was parked at the bus rank.



The incident took place yesterday at around 3pm in Manzini near Dups Holdings.

A source who witnessed the incident said the bus was coming out of the bus rank and operates between Manzini and Sihlutse and the man was standing on the steps of the vehicle.

“As the bus approached the stop sign near Dups Holdings, we saw the man being thrown ot of the bus and he landed on the road surface with his right knee before rolling towards the pavement,” the source said. She said shocked as they were, they quickly removed him from the road and placed him on the roadside.



At that time, he was unconscious.The witnesses then called the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, who are widely known as paramedics and they responded promptly to the call.



When they arrived, the man had gained his consciousness as he was rolling in agony on the side of the road.

“When we asked why he had been pushed out of the bus, he said they had an argument over his pay for calling upon customers to board the bus,” the source said.



Due to competition over customers at the bus rank, it is a common occurrence for the conductors to request people to assist them in drawing customers into their vehicles and pay them a certain fee when all the seats have been taken.