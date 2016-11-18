SA STARS FOR WANDERERS

MBABANE – Manzini Wanderers are lining up the signing of two former Premier Soccer League (PSL) stars in Makhosonkhe Bhengu and Thokozani Mshengu.



The former is currently out of contract after being released by his Thailand team. In South Africa, he played for both Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows.



Meanwhile, Mshengu had a memorable stint at Golden Arrows under Manqoba Mngqithi before joining Amazulu and later Bloemfontein Celtic.

A source close to the players disclosed that they have been contacted by the Weslians ahead of the January transfer window period and could even land in the country earlier than January to acclimatise.



“They will come for assessment first and then we will see what transpires,” the source said.

Manzini Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze could only confirm that the club had identified areas which needed to be beefed up and that they were working on bringing some quality players.



“We have assessed the team and we now know the areas that need attention. We are working on something,” he said.

When quizzed on who could be shipped out of the team, he said everything will depend on who they bring in. There were reports about certain players being marked for the January transfer list.



“The team registered a manageable squad of 23 players and that means we cannot begin to talk about who would leave without having secured our intended targets,” Gamedze said.