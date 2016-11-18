WANDERERS COACH JULIUS ACQUIRES CAF B

MBABANE – Manzini Wanderers coach Julius Chakupewu has returned after acquiring his CAF B Licence and is ready to drill the team again.



The coach according to the club General Manager Patrick Manager they will be meeting him next week over the way forward.



“He is back after attending a course and we expect to engage him over a contract next week once we have sorted out his paperwork as per the expectation,” he said.



A message was sent to the coach yesterday, but did not respond.

Chakupewu left to upgrade his qualification after failing to produce the mandatory CAF B License Certificate needed to coach at the premier league level.



The club had to appoint Clement King Clay Mdluli as Interim head coach and has been holding the reigns since.

The Zimbabwean has been earlier tipped for the position of Technical Director, a decision that was later shelved. Under Mdluli the club has ended the first round on fourth position with 17 points. They are one behind joint second placed Young Buffaloes and Royal Leopard.