EX-’DOWNS COACH MILTON JOINS SA MBOMBELA UTD

MBABANE – Former Manzini Sundowns coach Milton Dlamini has been handed the task to take Mbombela United to the Absa Premiership League.



Dlamini who had a very short stint at the Kappa Boys three seasons ago, signed a two year contract with the Nelspruit based National First Division League team.



“It is true that I have signed a deal with Mbombela and I regard it as a challenge,” he said.

The coach took the team through their paces last week and further played a friendly match against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates during the FIFA weekend.



“We are trying to regroup because we know that we have to improve,” he said.

Dlamini is a SAFA PRO Licence Certificate holder and is also a coaches instructor for the South African Football Association.

He was released from his contract at the Kappa Boys after having issues with the FA on his licensing.

Soon after his departure at the hub side, he attended an equivalent CAF A License course in Johannesburg alongside senior coaches such as Neil Tovey, the current SAFA Technical Director, Pitso Mosimane and Gavin Hunt to name but a few.



Dlamini has been at Thanda Royal Zulu where he served as Assistant Coach to Tovey and later Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane.