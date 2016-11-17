‘BIRDS’ SWEEP THE BOARDS

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows are swimming in cash, as the club swept the boards during the MTN League first round individual prizes’ presentation.



The capital city giants, on top of winning the E300 000 first round grand prize, also produced the Best Player, Top Scorer, Best Coach and Best PRO in the tournament.



Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa was the biggest winner, netting a total of E10 000 after clinching the Best Player award valued at E6 000 and E4 000 for Top Goalscorer after scoring 11 goals in 10 games, having sat out the 1-0 win over Manzini Sea Birds.



The crowning event was held at Mahlalekhukhwini House in Ezulwini yesterday, where Chief Consumer Officer Sam Shongwe and PLS executive committee member Sicelo Mkhonta represented MTN Swaziland CEO Ambrose Dlamini and PLS Chairman Victor Gamedze respectively. Ndzinisa attributed the achievement to the support he got from his teammates, technical bench and management.



“It is a team performance and I will make sure that part of the money I will share with my teammates as a gesture for their support. I have not yet decided what to do with the rest of the money,” he said. Vilakati said the support he got from the club Managing Director Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze, his technical bench and players made it possible for him to achieve the record-winning streak.



“Over and above every individual, I attribute all the success to God Almighty, who has been my source of strength. As a born-again person, I made it my culture to seek the power of prayer before every match by going to church,” he said.

He said though the challenge now was to go unbeaten the whole season, his team was not going to put pressure on itself.