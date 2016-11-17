SENZO QUITS AS MANZINI WANDERERS SPOKESPERSON

MBABANE – Barely three months into the position, Manzini Wanderers Head of Marketing and Communications Senzo Dlamini resigned.



Dlamini tendered his resignation to the club yesterday, citing other work commitments.



“I feel it is best for me to make room for someone with the time and energy to devote to the ever-demanding football job,” he said. He thanked the club authorities for affording him the seldom opportunity to serve in the administration of what he termed his childhood dream.



In an interview later with this publication, he likened himself to the Biblical Apostle Paul. He quoted the apostle in II Timothy 4 verses 6-7.

“In essence, I have run my mile and it’s the opportune time for others to take over and finish the race,” he said.



Dlamini said he considered himself to have accomplished his target, which he said was to bring stability to the club.

“The arrangement was to help rebuild the team and I have successfully accomplished that. I am not lost to football and Wanderers shall always be my first love,” he said. The club General Manager Patrick Gamedze said he had not yet received the resignation letter, but said he had discussions with Dlamini,



“I will wait for the letter because I will have to discuss it with the directors first, before it can go to the media,” he said.

Dlamini replaced Sandile ‘Ntofo’ Dlamini as the club spokesperson, early this season. Several times he has preached the rebirth of the Weslians.