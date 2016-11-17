PREVIC GOLF TEAM WINS SRIC BUSINESS LEAGUE

EZULWINI – Previc golf team were excellent in the Swaziland Royal Insurance Corporation (SRIC) Business League, winning the title with 18 points.



The team that beat all the 22 golf teams that competed in the league comprised Victor Masilela, Muzi Masina, Mpumelelo Vilakati and Veli Dludlu.

They won their last game in the league against African Alliance yesterday during the grand closing.



Presenting the winners with their prizes was Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala, SRIC General Manager Zama Ngcobo and the Coordinator, Banele Mthethwa at Gigi’s at Royal Swazi Hotel.



The 2016 Business League was sponsored to the tune of E120 000 by SRIC.

The league was played in the four ball stableford and the team collected points during the games that were played at Royal Swazi Golf Club.