‘MADZE’S RANT ON FACEBOOK!



MBABANE – Former Sihlangu coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga believes Sihlangu should have been en route to Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations next January had the technical team been allowed to lead the team as before.



Football Association (FA) President Senator Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa dropped the bombshell on Monday afternoon that following the association’s retreat over the past weekend, Bulunga’s contract would not be renewed. He announced the senior national team coaching post was now vacant and that applications were open to local and international coaches.



The deadline is next Friday. In his long-as-a- script Facebook post yesterday, Bulunga also cast doubt he would re-apply for the hottest coaching post in the land, saying: “It’s a time for rest and reflection, but I will definitely bounce back to the game. I would love to utilise the knowledge and experience I have gained over the years.”



Bulunga admits the last 13 months have been the best in the country’s football history.

“We beat African powerhouses Guinea twice, held powerful nations like Nigeria, beat Zambia, and DRC (to mention a few) during the COSAFA Cup in Namibia, receiving a bronze medal for our efforts. In the AFCON qualifiers, we had four points in two matches, leading the group, and the Gabon 2017 dream was on. I believe we could have qualified, if the technical bench was left to lead the team as before, but it wasn’t to be,” he said.



Bulunga is a Science teacher at Mater Dolorosa High School. His contract with the FA expired on September 30. The announcement his contract would not be renewed came a day before he took over Sihlangu three years ago.