ROYAL LEOPARD FACE SWALLOWS ON SATURDAY

MBABANE – The second round of the MTN Premier League will kick-off with a crunching match between Royal Leopard and Mbabane Swallows.



The game is billed for the Mavuso Sports Centre on Saturday, kick-off 3:30pm where the police side are hosting with Moneni Pirates, who face Green Mamba in an earlier kick-off; 1:30pm. Another double-header is scheduled for the Manzini Club where Manzini Sundowns and Young Buffaloes will host Tambuti and Red Lions respectively at 1:30pm and 3:30pm.



According to the fixture released by Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati, struggling Mbabane Highlanders host Midas City at Somhlolo National Stadium, game starting at 3pm.

Vilakati said there is only one MTN Premier League match to be played on Sunday and it is between Manzini Wanderers and Manzini Sea Birds at Mavuso Sports Centre, starting at 3pm.



“The pending fixture between Green Mamba and Tambuti will be played next Wednesday at Somhlolo National Stadium, starting at 6pm. The fixture was abandoned on Saturday at Somhlolo National Stadium due to thunderstorms,” he said. Mbabane Swallows start the second round of the league at the summit of the log with 33 points, leading second- positioned Young Buffaloes by 15 points.