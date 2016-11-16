‘BIRDS’ ‘PAPY’ BEST PLAYER IN OCTOBER

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows workaholic midfielder Papy ‘Tshishimbi’ Kabamba’s hard work has earned him the player of the month award for October.



The DR Congo international was awarded with a E4 500 cheque yesterday by MTN Brand and Sponsorship Manager Fisiwe Vilane and PLS COO Pat Vilakati. Swallows seem to be dominating this award as Kabamba’s achievements come right after striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa, who is the leading top goalscorer was named best player in September.



Kabamba has only scored two goals in the seasons against Mbabane Highlanders and Royal Leopard.

“We are working hard at Mbabane Swallows and we all want to win. I’m happy with the individual award and I’m now motivated to continue working hard, but what comes first is to see the team winning,” he said.



The 24-year-old player said he was unlucky at the beginning of November as he had to watch two games from the sidelines due to an injury. He was at the bench on Sunday during the 3-0 win to Midas City, finishing the first round unbeaten in all 11 matches.



MTN’s Vilane congratulated Mbabane Swallows for being the winners of the E300 000 first round incentive and Kabamba. She said they were happy that so far they were seeing different faces winning the player of the month awards and this shows that competition is tough.

Vilane then announced that they would be presenting the first round individual awards today at MTN offices in Ezulwini. Some of those to be awarded include Mbabane Swallows leading top goalscorer Ndzinisa, first round best player, best referee, best media coverage and best Public Relations Officer (PRO).