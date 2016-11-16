‘BULL’ REQUIRE REDEMPTION

MBABANE – Salvation needs prayer, prayer requires belief. That is what the country’s most successful side in history Mbabane Highlanders seek in this dark hour.



Fine, it is not the most horrible of performances in a league season since their relegation from football topflight three years ago but there are many similarities that go with that fateful season.

Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane, the team’s former boss, has resigned and the new interim Management Committee (MC) and Highlanders have been able to bag four from a possible nine points.



Not bad at all but the Highlanders of old used to bulldoze every opponent regardless of its status and history.

That is exactly what is lacking in the current crop and it is really difficult to choose the best player from the whole lot.

Tonight, they welcome Moneni Pirates in a pending fixture eager to end the first round with three points to add on the 10 accumulated in the same number of games.



Evidently, this team lacks players with a big heart for every occasion. With Highlanders it is always a special one but one player who never wants to lose the ball is Sibusiso Mkhonta.

Zenzele ‘Ace’ Dlamini, on the other hand, is under pressure to get results at Pirates and after forcing a 2-all draw against defending champions Royal Leopard, hopes are high at the ‘Buccaneers’.