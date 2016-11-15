INGWENYAMA CUP REGIONAL FINALS FOR KING SOBHUZA II STADIUM

MBABANE – Now it is time to buckle up, as the Ingwenyama Cup regional finals will be staged at the revamped King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium in Nhlangano.



The list of eight regional teams to partake in the second instalment of the Ingwenyama Cup has been confirmed, following weeks of action to make the cut.

Each of the country’s four regions will be represented by two teams, with latest confirmations coming from the Hhohho and Shiselweni Super Leagues following Sunday’s deciding games.



The eight will join the 24 Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) clubs in the battle for the E3 million Sicephetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (SMVAF)-sponsored tournament to take the total number of participating teams to 32. But before the knockout stages, the eight regional teams will battle the regional E40 000 first prize cheque anticipated to start this week, according to tournament Public Relations Officer (PRO) Nkosilenhle Masuku.



Yesterday, at Sigwaca House, the quarterfinal draw was done with the games to be played on Thursday.

The semi-finals, according to Management Committee (MC) Chairman Johannes ‘Ace’ Siboza, will be on Sunday.

“The finals of the regional part of the tournament will be staged on November 26 at King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium,” Siboza said.