KHUBA TRADERS’ E20 000 FOR MNZ SOUTH CHAMPS LEAGUE

MANZINI – For the second year running, Khuba Traders has lived to its business concept to keep the nation healthy and fit after launching a E20 000 sponsorship for Manzini South Champions League.



This took place inside their Manzini shop. The shop partnered with Manzini South through the constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP) and newly-appointed Public Service Minister Owen Nxumalo last Saturday. The sponsor company’s Director, Bradley Young, presented the cheque (in replica form) to Nxumalo, who was in the company of his colleagues in Parliament and Cabinet.



Present was Tourism Minister Christopher Gamedze, Mtfongwaneni MP and Gundvwini MP Mjuluko Dlamini. Also represented was Manzini Regional Football Association (MRFA) Chairman Samora Simelane, along with the clubs under the constituency.

“We’re pleased to be associated with Owen’s initiative in Manzini South, especially because our business has a lot to do with keeping people healthy and fit through eating well, as per our slogan, ‘Our culture is agriculture’,” he said.



He said it made them happy to learn that they were now even keeping individuals healthy and fit through football. He announced the sponsorship in the second edition was E20 000. Minister Nxumalo, in his remarks, sang praise for the company, saying he comes a long way with Bradley.



“This is an increased sponsorship from the E10 000 we got last year to E15 000 but I also contributed E5 000 to make what is being announced and shows a relationship that is only growing stronger. I am certain Bradley forgot to mention he would do so even next year,” Nxumalo said.



He encouraged clubs from his constituency and Mtfongwaneni to prepare for this spectacular tournament. He also said this time they would spend some of the money, at least E5 000 for netball and board games like chess among others.