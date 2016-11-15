‘BIRDS’ IN LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN!

My dearest readers ... I once said, statistics are like a bikini. What they reveal is suggestive but what they conceal is vital.



As swashbuckling Mbabane Swallows look back on a memorable, record-breaking unbeaten 100 per cent record in winning the first round of the MTN League prize, which carries a sum of E300 000, there are more mind-shattering records they have set in this rare-as-a-hen’s-tooth achievement. They have broken many records than plates.



The highest scoring team with a massive 32 goals; only four conceded. A seemingly unassailable 15 point-lead clearly makes the Swallows of Mbabane to be in a class of their own. Eleven wins out of 11 games is a 100 per cent unprecedented record, which has seen the red and white outfit set a new unbeaten record.



The ‘Beautiful Birds’ are on the same path as England’s Arsenal rightly nicknamed the ‘The Invincibles’ much like the Preston North End team that went unbeaten the entire season in the inaugural football league. The ‘Gunners’ went on a 49-game unbeaten run from May 2003 to October 2004, breaking Nottingham Forest’s previous record of 42 games set between November 1977 and November 1978.



It is the greatest ever feat achieved in English football and will probably not be replicated ever again. The ‘Gunners’ gained immortality by going the entire Premier League season unbeaten and what made the remarkable feat all the more impressive was the fact that it was achieved through a style which can be described as beautiful football at its best.



In local shores, Swallows have mirrored the ‘Gunners’ in every other way or even better because theirs is a 100 per cent winning record so far. This ultimately means the league competition could be over by the end of February.