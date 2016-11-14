GOLDEN ‘BIRDS’



Swallows..................................(1) 3

Sabelo 22nd, 81st, Sandile 57th

Midas City...............................(0) 0



LOBAMBA – MTN Premier League pacesetters Mbabane Swallows have made history after finishing the first round with a 100 per cent win record.



Ironically, it happened with coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati in charge when he held an almost similar record with Mbabane Highlanders in the 1999/2000 season but then he had a couple of draws.



Yesterday, his Swallows won 3-0 against a hapless Midas Mbabane City at Somhlolo National Stadium to finish the round at the summit on 33 points. Breaking the deadlock was in form striker and first round top scorer with 11 goals, Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa, in the 22nd minute with a header inside the box.



He completed his brace with a penalty after he was brought down in the 81st. However, they were already 2-nil up as his strike partner Sandile Hlatshwako also scored with a header from a Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko cross in the 57th to take his tally to nine goals.

The two top scorers deserved a hat-trick each but good goalkeeping from City’s Qiniso Gule denied them.



City had only come close in the first half but striker Simanga Shongwe’s header was punched for a corner by Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza before Linda Msibi’s effort went inches wide with the keeper well beaten. In the end, referee Mbongiseni Fakudze blew for full time to confirm Swallows’ unbeaten record in 11 games. Also worth mentioning is that Sikhali scored his 11 goals in only 10 games as he missed one after his coach decided to rest him.