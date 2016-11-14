BETTER RESPONSE FROM U-20S AGAINST LESOTHO





(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Swaziland........................ (0)0

Lesotho............................ (0)0



LOBAMBA – The national Under-20s delivered a much improved performance from the previous day’s 3-1 demolition at the hands of Lesotho, this time holding the visitors to a goalless draw.



This was during the second game of the nations series of friendly games at Somhlolo National Stadium. This time, Gcina ‘Magiyane’ Dlamini’s charges played with purpose and created the better chances.



This is part of the nations’ preparations for next month’s COSAFA Under-20 tournament in Rustenburg, South Africa. Swaziland is in Group A alongside Lesotho, Botswana and host South Africa. Assistant coach Mandla ‘Stofu’ Dlamini said in a post-match interview that the team had all the capabilities to qualify for the knockout stages in Rustenburg.



“The games were our first test and the players are yet to gel. It helped a great deal to play these games and we were able to pick a few positives and identified our weaknesses,” Dlamini said.

He went on to defend Lesotho coach Motlalepula Majoro’s comments that his team was rough.

“We are not rough but aggressive and that is what you need in international football. Yesterday’s (Saturday) team was soft and today we were hard at them and first to the ball. They got frustrated as they had the perception they are superior to us after the first game win,” Dlamini said.