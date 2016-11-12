SUSSMAN ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF LAPTOP

MANZINI – Former Sihlangu and South Africa’s First Division League outfit Thanda Royal Zulu winger Gareth Sussman has been arrested for stealing a laptop from a Grade 12 pupil of Enjabulweni School.



The talented and speedy winger, who also played for Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) teams Manzini Sundowns, Manzini Wanderers and Moneni Pirates, was arrested and charged with theft on Friday.



Sussman, who is currently employed by a construction company which is contracted to Enjabulweni School, committed the offence on Tuesday and the pupil was writing his exams when the incident took place.



A source close to the matter said the Grade 12 pupil left his bag with the Acer I3 Aspire V7-581 laptop by the examination room door because they were not allowed to get in the classroom with bags.



The source said while the pupil was writing his examination paper, Sussman sneaked to where the bags were and stole the laptop which is estimated to be worth about E6 000. In the process, the soccer star is said to have opened the zip of the bag, took the laptop and closed the zip.

Afterwards, dribbling wizard took the laptop to a specialist to format it. The specialist and the pupil’s family know each other very well.



Without suspecting anything, the specialist who had recognised that the laptop belong to the pupil, called a family member to enquire if the scholar was selling his laptop.

Their talks led to the family recovering the laptop and they alerted the police since the matter had been reported.



Sussman appeared before court yesterday where he was officially charged with the offence. During his appearance, the ex-Sihlangu player opted to conduct his own defence and he pleaded guilty to the charge.