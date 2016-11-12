ERROR-PRONE DEFENCE COSTS LEOPARD 2 POINTS

Moneni Pirates.......................... (1)2

Machawe 44th minutes (own goal), Sihle 74 minutes

Royal Leopard.......................... (1)2

Mlilo 30th minutes, Lungelo 62 minutes



MBABANE – When the going gets tough, the tough gets going.



Current MTN Premier League defending champions Royal Leopard were yesterday held to a two all stalemate. Last year at this time, they were at the summit of the log but with one game before the curtain falls for first round. A year later, the police ensemble is struggling to make it to the top five. On the other hand, it was more like a win for Pirates considering that they have a new mentor in Zenzele ‘Ace’ Dlamini and they are fresh from a 2-3 Manzini Sundowns loss in their previous encounter.



Chances of the blue and white ensemble defending the league get slimmer with every match.

A 30th minute Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo close-range ground shot was cancelled out by a Machawe Dlamini own goal 14 minutes later. Dlamini, who was trying to clear a Fanelo ‘Order’ Mamba high-flying corner kick, saw his header beating Phephisani Msibi at the goalposts.



The first half was evenly balanced with both teams attacking but lost possession in the final third. With Pirates’ top goal poacher Mfamfikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze missing in action due to injury, Fanelo Mamba and Sihle Ndaba kept the home fires burning giving Leopard’s defence a tough time.

Leopard’s backline started to show some cracks and in the process they committed a couple of fouls and corner kicks which resulted in the hosts equalising just a minute before the interval. Leopard only got two chances in the first half in 35th and 42nd minutes but the team’s top goal poacher, Lungelo Tsabedze, squandered both opportunities from close range.



The restart saw the visitors coming back recharged and Pirates’ defence failed to deal with a ‘Mlilo’ defending splitting pass which landed on the current player of the year, Tsabedze, who dribbled past the goalkeeper Thabiso Mkhize and finished off with an easy shot 17 minutes into the second half.after Fanelo ‘Order’ Mamba was tripped by Sikhumbuzo Ntibane.