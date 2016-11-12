ZWELISHA IS NOVEMBER MTN MASTER

MBABANE – Zwelisha Dlamini emerged on top of a field of 36 golfers to be crowned the MTN November Master with 43 points.



A day after the proposed night golf was postponed due to technical glitches, the Monthly Masters returned and golfers had fun all the way. The runner-up was captain Kenneth Nkambule, who won on a count-back at 40 points, beating third-placed Steven Mavuso who also carded 40 points in the stapleford format.



The event was attended by MTN Brand and Sponsorship Manager Fisiwe Vilane who apologised to the golfers that the tournament was convened at a very short notice, following the postponement of the night.



“We promise to have the night golf before the end of our sponsorship calendar, but we are very glad that you still made time for this one,” she said.

The longest drive went to veteran golfer Sam Styles Richards who in the overall carded 37 points to be eighth.



Other novelty winners were Welcome Mhlanga, nearest to pin 2/11, Leone Bashasha, nearest to pin 8/17 and Mndeni Shabangu, nearest to pin 9/18.