RED-HOT ‘BIRDS’ CHASE UNPRECEDENTED RECORD

MBABANE – More than anything, this afternoon’s curtain raiser for the big one has nothing more significant than being an occasion for the official crowning of undisputed first round kings Mbabane Swallows.



There will be three points at stake though, which will unfortunately not affect the crowning at the end of the 90 minutes. But, I know deep down in me that Swallows need these three points more than any other, because it carries some history in it, if they get it.



The goal now for the capital city giants is to maintain a historic 100 per cent start to the season, and further build on it as they pursue the bigger one. Midas City has always been a hoodoo side but they are in a fine mood to face any adversary these days.

They have already beaten Midas City 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Castle Premier Challenge, and they have all the reasons to fancy their chances this afternoon.



It will not be a stroll in the park though; given that Midas City have perfected the art of defending and catching their opponents on the counter. In Simanga Shongwe, they have a striker who can run at defenders, hold the ball and score goals with ease.