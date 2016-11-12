FA DC FINDS SRFA GUILTY

MBABANE – The outgoing Enos Vilane led Shiselweni Regional Football Association (SRFA) has been found guilty of allowing suspended FA Vice President Mashumi Shongwe to stand for elections in July this year.



They appeared before the Football Association (FA) disciplinary Committee this week where they were slapped with charges of defiance after overlooking the football mother-body’s directive not to allow Mashumi Shongwe to stand for elections in the region without having resigned as vice president in the association.



This happens days before Mashumi appears before the same DC chaired by lawyer Noncedo Ndlangamandla.

Shongwe went on and won the elections and after the FA dissolved the elected committee in early July, they rushed to court to contest the decision.



The FA questioned the High Court’s jurisdiction on the case.

Shongwe and the SRFA were 2nd and 1st applicants, respectively in the matter where they challenged the nullification of the SRFA elections by the FA.



In its opposing papers, the NFAS raised a point of law on lack of jurisdiction by the court.

“It is averred that in terms of Section 152 of the Constitution Act 2005, the honourable court does not have jurisdiction herein since the 1st respondent (NFAS) is not a subordinate court, a tribunal or a lower adjudicating authority.



The 1st respondent does not even exercise quasi-judicial functions. The 1st respondent is an association which exercised administrative powers. Wherefore, 1st respondent prays that the point be upheld,” contended the NFAS.