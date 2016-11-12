M. PIRATES SEAL KAPPA KIT DEAL

MBABANE – Pirates is a brand worth investing on.



These are the words of Moneni Pirates CEO Thami Dlamini after he was asked about their marriage with international sport brand Kappa.

“Pirates is one of the biggest teams in the country and any brand who partners with us is doing the right thing. It is true that we have signed a deal with Kappa. Although I cannot confirm the amount the deal is worth, I can confirm that our new marriage, which started at the beginning of the season, will last for over three years,” said Dlamini.



“You will remember that previously, we have been wearing Umbro kits but we have since changed to Kappa. The new deal includes kits, tracksuits, bibs, technical bench kit, warm-up kit, basically it’s a whole package,” revealed Dlamini.



Dlamini expressed his gratitude on the sponsor. “We want to thank Kappa for the kind gesture. We will ensure that they get the necessary mileage that they need. They could have chosen any team but they partnered with us and we need to return the favour by performing well,” he said.

However, the CEO said they were yet to make a formal press conference where they would invite all relevant stakeholders in the near future. The ‘Buccaneers will face-off with police ensemble Royal Leopard at Mavuso Sports Centre today.



“We are in a revenge mood, Leopard are the very team that contributed to our downfall when we were relegated to the National First Division. We have to win this match by all costs irrespective that they have an upper hand over us,” he emphasised.