‘BIRDS’ 10 CONSECUTIVE WINS BREAK RECORD

MBABANE – Red hot Mbabane Swallows are breaking many records than plates.



Winning 10 league games in equal number of games in the first round of the MTN League campaign is a new record on its own.

Mbabane Swallows achieved the feat when they beat Red Lions 8-1 on Wednesday night and the record books could be further broken on Sunday when the team face Mbabane Midas City in what will be the final game of the round.



The red and white ensemble has won 10 out of 10 first round league games. The closest team to the current record was Mbabane Highlanders in 2003/04 when they won nine of their 11 games under Zenzele ‘Ace’ Dlamini.



However, the ‘Black Bull’ could not win the league, following a second round collapse that saw Mhlambanyatsi Rover winning the title.

However, it should be stated that Highlanders had already lost a match going to game four, before a run of seven consecutive victories.

This therefore means that Swallows have created their own first record in the 11-team’ league.



For coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati, the bigger record lies ahead as he seeks to emulate the 1999/2000 invincible record achieved by Mbabane Highlanders, when they won every trophy.



Now at the helm of the high flying Birds, the outspoken mentor has always ensured to keep his players focused on the job at hand, than breaking records. “It’s one game at a time, and we are not worried about records,” he said after beating Tambuti 3-0 over the weekend, and against Red Lions midweek.



Victory over Midas City will give them a record 100 per cent win slate in the first round with their closest rivals, Young Buffaloes at a distant 13 points behind.



Four wins in the second round would take them to 45 points, one less than the 46 points achieved by defending champions Royal Leopard last season.