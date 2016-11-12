CITY OFFICE MACHINES’ E5 000 TO OYAMA WORLD CUP SQUAD

MBABANE – City Office Machines became the first company to help the Oyama Kyokushin Karate Association as they prepare to send six fighters to the World Karate tournament in Tokyo, Japan.



The company’s Managing Director (MD) Gavin Moir presented the association with a E5 000 cheque yesterday to add on the E45 000 assistance received from the Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council. Oyama needs E180 000 to cater for the eight-man team to include two officials; Mfanafuthi Vilakati and Lucky Thomo.



Though City Office Machines’ decision to donate to the association might have been influenced by the fact that a member of the travelling squad is an employee at the company, Moir invited other companies and individuals to come forth so that the association can be able to send all their athletes to the biggest karate stage in the world.



The Oyama Karate tournament will commence from November 22 and end on the 29th.

“We are hopeful as a company that the team will come back with medals for the country. We are proud to give a hand and associate with the sport,” Moir said.



Oyama president Mfanafuthi Vilakati said they were grateful to City Office Machines and the SNSRC for laying the foundation for sponsors.

“For us, it is part of a nation-building programme especially with the youth actively involved. The assistance will go a long way in our quest to hoist the country’s flag sky high in Japan,” said Vilakati.



SNSRC’s Development Officer Philisiwe Mhlanga said the council appreciates the donation and that their objective was developing sports.

“Through sports, life skills can be grasped at young age and we understand developing of athletes require money,” she said.