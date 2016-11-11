SEA BIRDS PROTEST AGAINST ’LANDERS

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders might have celebrated their 1-0 win over Manzini Sea Birds a tad too early on Wednesday night.



This follows Manzini Sea Birds’ decision to lodge a protest citing that the player in question’s work permit has expired, thus he was not eligible to play on Wednesday game.

Sea Birds PRO Sifiso Masuku confirmed the protest yesterday.



“We have lodged a protest against Highlanders because we understand that his work permit has expired. However, we are still yet to formally confirm it,” said Masuku.



According the MTN Premier League rules and Regulations, a confirmation of a protest in writing, plus supporting evidence in duplicate, must reach the PLS offices within two working days.



It also stipulates that a protest must have a bank stamp deposit slip for a non-refundable protest fee of E2 000 which shall accompany the confirmation.



The team that loses the protest shall be required to pay the costs of the sitting not exceeding E2 000.

A protesting club that fails to confirm its protest or abandons it shall be summarily fined E2 500 by the PLS.

As per the rules, Sea Birds have today to abide by these regulations mentioned.



Highlanders General Manager David Litchfield said they were aware of the protest but were not threatened.