MKHULISI GETS E10 000 SUSPENDED FINE

MBABANE – Tambuti FC goalkeeper Thokozani Mkhulisi was found guilty of threatening to assault assistant referee Phinda Ndzimandze.



The FA Disciplinary Committee, fined him E10 000 for the offence, which was then wholly suspended.

However, his team will still pay the minimum fine of E10 000 for the offence as enshrined in Article 7.1 (b) of the MTN League rules and regulations. The club was represented by Maqhawe Sithole in the case, where the player and team officials also attended. Mkhulisi had been charged for an incident that occurred last Wednesday after the club’s 1-3 loss to Manzini Wanderers at the Mavuso Sports Centre.



“The player has been found guilty, but the sentence was wholly suspended following our submissions. We wish to state it that he never assaulted the referee as alleged, and we are happy with the verdict,” the Mbabane-based lawyer said.

It is said the player told the DC that he was provoked by the assistant referee during the said incident.



Meanwhile, the club was also found guilty on another misconduct charge where coach Alou Badara was said to have clashed with his Moneni Pirates counterpart Zenzele ‘Ace’ Dlamini about a fortnight ago. Tambuti lost the match 1-2 and the two gaffers were implicated by the PLS stadium

representative in his report. “The club was found guilty and fined E25 000 on the other count involving the coach. And we are not going to appeal anything,” their legal representative, Sithole, said. The cases were held at Sigwaca House last night.