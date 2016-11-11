HUB JOIN MWASE RACE

MBABANE – National First Division League side Hub Sundowns are ready to wrestle the big guns over the capture of Malawian mentor Merk Mwase.



The hub side, which is struggling in the second tier, has already made contacts with the erstwhile Mbabane Highlanders mentor who is currently enrolling for the CAF A Licence in Blantyre, Malawi.



“Hub have made an offer to the coach and they are expecting him to arrive next week if everything goes according to plan.

“They want him to assist them move out of the dreaded axe,” a source close to the club disclosed.

The club is expected to outbid Mbabane Highlanders who are also interested in re-engaging the Malawian who scaled new heights last season, taking the club to within a point of eventual league champions Royal Leopard in May this year.



Hub Sundowns Director Steve Horton said he would not confirm anything regarding the coach until he is formally introduced.

“Until he is here, there is nothing to say. We cannot deny the fact that Mwase is a good coach,” he said.

Mbabane Highlanders patrons have also contacted Mwase with the view to bring him back, following his falling out with the ousted regime headed by Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane last month.



The coach left under a cloud of controversy, where he alleged that he was being owed money and bonuses.

Yesterday, the club MC Chairman David Litchfield said the issue was being handled by patrons. The coach did not respond to whatsApp messages sent to him yesterday.