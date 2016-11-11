PARMALAT REAFFIRMS HRFA, MILKY MAX PARTNERSHIP

MBABANE – Parmalat Swaziland has reaffirmed its commitment to sponsor another edition of the Hhohho Youth Development Milky Max Under-13 leagues.



Speaking through David Litchfield, the dairy products company said they were happy with the response received and that their mandate was to help children eat healthy.



“Dairy products are one of them and football is the best medium to get through to the target market,” Litchfield said.

Milky Max is one of the Parmalat’s products that are enjoyed by the youth.



“The details of the new sponsorship are subject to negotiations with the HRFA,” he said.

HRFA Chairman Comfort Shongwe said it was encouraging to see children playing football and that they were grateful to Parmalat.