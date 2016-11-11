PARMALAT REAFFIRMS HRFA, MILKY MAX PARTNERSHIP
MBABANE – Parmalat Swaziland has reaffirmed its commitment to sponsor another edition of the Hhohho Youth Development Milky Max Under-13 leagues.
Speaking through David Litchfield, the dairy products company said they were happy with the response received and that their mandate was to help children eat healthy.
“Dairy products are one of them and football is the best medium to get through to the target market,” Litchfield said.
Milky Max is one of the Parmalat’s products that are enjoyed by the youth.
“The details of the new sponsorship are subject to negotiations with the HRFA,” he said.
HRFA Chairman Comfort Shongwe said it was encouraging to see children playing football and that they were grateful to Parmalat.
Post your comment
- ‘I AND THOU’
- PARMALAT REAFFIRMS HRFA, MILKY MAX PARTNERSHIP
- HUB JOIN MWASE RACE
- MKHULISI GETS E10 000 SUSPENDED FINE
- SEA BIRDS PROTEST AGAINST ’LANDERS
COLANI VILAKATI on 19/05/2016 07:25:09
GUYS TANKS FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON OUR SOCCER LIFE. I AM IN MBOMBELA MPUMALANGA I JUST READ IT. IT'S GREAT TO HEAR ABOUT THOSE ...
maphalala george on 17/05/2016 10:36:53
If only we had a listening government ngabe akunje. When the whole nation cried foul on their iron ore taken out of the country without ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:22:56
I see nothing wrong about being a widow because nobody chooses to be widowed, it just happens unexpectedly. people should just understand. We're on the ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:09:04
a deep search should be conducted and the hand of the law should take its course also. I call this carelessness klaar.!
Concerned woman on 17/05/2016 10:08:05
maye kubuhlungu naku lokwentiwa ngulabanye bo make lesiphila nabo, wabikela maphi emaphoyisa lo make lo. akavalelwe nje angaphumi
Comments (0 posted):