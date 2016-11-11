E70 000 FOR SWAZI PLAZA NIGHT RUN

MBABANE – Runners will sweat it out in the Swazi Plaza Night Run that carries a whopping package of E70 000.



This prize package shows an increase of E60 000 compared to the E10 000 purse in 2014.The second edition will start and finish at Swazi Plaza car park, starting at 7pm.



Swazi Plaza Properties CEO Alan Fobian said they were pleased to bring back the night run after positive feedback from the first instalment.

“Runners are invited to partake in this race as it comes with bigger package and there are lot of prizes at stake to be won. In 2015, we could not sponsor the race because of budget constraints but this year we decided to sponsor it following public’s interest. This race is solely to have fun while exercising at the same time. We have partnered with Golden Foot Club, who will oversee the proceedings,” said Fobian.

Meanwhile, Golden Foot Club coach Elphas Ngcamphalala expressed his gratitude on Swazi Plaza engaging them as a club.



“We are grateful to partner with Swazi Plaza Properties. We want to assure the sponsor that the event becomes a success. This seven kilometre race is open to all age groups and all runners will pay E50 as a registration fee. It will start and finish at Swazi Plaza. It will go via Total Gardens Garage, Mbabane, Mbabane Library, SBIS, Sandla and Somhlolo road before returning to the Swazi Plaza,” said Ngcamphalala.



Golden foot Club Secretary Gideon Mthembu added that the registration will open from November 14 to 26 and paying points will be in Mbabane (Sneakers), Ezulwini (Phela Live), Matsapha (Sport House) and Manzini (Fitness Zone). All the above mentioned entities are also sponsors of the event.



“We urge the general public to register early as the first 500 will get free T-shirts. All participants will also receive free medals.