ROYAL LEOPARD, SWALLOWS IN CAF MILLIONS

MBABANE – The country’s CAF competitions envoys Royal Leopard and Mbabane Swallows are earmarked to make big bucks from the tournament.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced bumper increases in prize money for its tournaments; the Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup. Leopard, by virtue of being MTN League reigning champions, will represent the country in the CAF Champions League with Swallows taking the CAF Confederations Cup berth after winning the SwaziBank Cup early this year in the only two slots available for the country in the continental interclub tournaments.



In a letter issued by CAF, they revealed that a number of factors had contributed to the decision that sees not only the winners but also the other sides in the respective competitions receive a healthier sum than before as reflected by a grid that details the various amounts.



“In view of the decision made by the CAF Executive Committee during its meeting held in Cairo, Egypt, on September 27, 2016, CAF hereby informs you of the update of the Revenues Grid detailing the allocation of revenues for the national teams and clubs taking part in the final phases of CAF competitions during the four year cycle 2017-2020,” read a letter in possession of this newspaper.



“The Grid has been revised upwards, taking into consideration the new agreements reached with our agencies in charge of commercialising TV and marketing rights of CAF competitions. The allocations are applicable as from January 2017,” the letter states.

The confederation has decided to increase the money on offer for January’s AFCON winners from US$1.5 million (approximately E20 million) to US$4 million (approximately E53 million) which is a 166 per cent increment.