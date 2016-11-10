CRAZY EIGHT ‘BIRDS’

(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Red Lions................................ (1)1

Nduduzo 23rd

Swallows................................. (3)8

Sandile 7th, 72nd, 74th, 85th, 87th, Sikhali 19th, 32nd, Wonder 67th



LOBAMBA – With showers pouring past Lobamba last night, it literally rained goals inside the field of play.



Galloping striker Sandile Hlatjwako scored a historic and record five goals in one match in the MTN League era as Mbabane Swallows bruised a hapless Red Lions under floodlights at Somhlolo National Stadium. It was one way traffic from Wandile ‘Mancane’ Magagula’s first whistle as the red and white giants cruised to their biggest league win ever as Swallows made it ten wins in same number of matches.



The fierce Sandile and Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa forward partnership was on show once again and reaped Red Lions defence open after just seven minutes, with the former scoring the first of his five from the latter’s cross. In one of his trademark shots, Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu hit the upright in the quarter hour mark but there was not stopping ‘Sikhali’ four minutes later as the league’s leading scorer scored with a shot from outside the big box.



Red Lions looked like they were coming back when Nduduzo Lukhele nodded home from an Enzo Motsa delivery after 23 minutes but ‘Sikhali’ added the third two minutes after the half hour mark to complete his brace for the night.

For a moment coach Zwelibanzi ‘Botsotso’ Khoza looked to have spotted tactical loopholes pulling out Enzo for Lungelo Tembe in the 35th minute. The coach also replaced goalkeeper Zakhele Dlamini, bringing in Banele Dlamini, but it just got from worse to dismal.



The handful of supporters were reminded of last Wednesday’s cancelled game, due to faulty lights, when it suddenly went dark at Somhlolo owing to the bad weather that was coupled by thunder and lightning.

The game had to stop for 28 minutes but to the supporters’ relief, play resumed.