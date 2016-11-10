BOXING FACE TO CHANGE AS AIBA TURNS FOCUS TO SWABA

MBABANE – As the new Olympic Cycle gets underway towards Tokyo 2020, an underlying theme of the Heads-Up initiative in 2017 will be the AIBA Year of Africa.



The Swaziland Boxing Association (SWABA) has already submitted areas of help to the world boxing governing body AIBA and they include assisting African countries with subventions which they can use for development, donating sporting equipment like ring, gloves, headgears and punch bags among other things.



SWABA President Pearl Muir-Dlamini has also submitted that AIBA subsidise costs for some African States when the leaders are attending AIBA & AFBC meetings and for boxers to attend some games and also to prioritise development for coaches, referees and judges in the respective regions which can be less costly than attending in international places.



Six key members of the African Boxing Confederation were in Lausanne for a series of AFBC workshops in the last two days, to begin AIBA’s Year of Africa knowledge-sharing and boxing development initiative that will run throughout 2017.



Among the central points under discussion were the implementation of numerous and regional courses and educational seminars for coaches and officials at all levels, the maximising of the current competition schedule, improved communications and the growth of women’s and grassroots boxing.



In the Matsapha Club tournament last Saturday at Esibayeni Lodge, 16 bouts of juniors cadets and youth boxers from the total 23 were witnessed on the day.